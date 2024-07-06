Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.04.

Comerica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMA opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

