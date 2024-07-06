CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.11 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

