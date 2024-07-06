Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as low as $7.76. Citizens shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Citizens Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

