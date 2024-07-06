Citigroup Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $255.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $280.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $301.79 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $303.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

