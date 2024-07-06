Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $130.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.