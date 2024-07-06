Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cineverse stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cineverse Corp. ( NASDAQ:CNVS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Cineverse at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

