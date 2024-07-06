Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Cineverse Price Performance
NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Cineverse has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.68.
Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cineverse
Cineverse Company Profile
Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cineverse
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.