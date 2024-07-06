Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $130,962.48 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CIEN opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

