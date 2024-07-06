Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,286. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $275.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

