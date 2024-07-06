Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $7,667,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.