Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after buying an additional 316,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,228,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 887,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 842,838 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 196,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

