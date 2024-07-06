Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. 1,373,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,529. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

