Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:SMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 29,251 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.