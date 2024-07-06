Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.51. 3,216,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,157. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.