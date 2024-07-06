Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,667,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,710 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,660,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 686,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 95,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,282. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.