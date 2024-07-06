Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.48. 1,075,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

