Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

