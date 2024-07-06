Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWM stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $200.87. 17,282,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

