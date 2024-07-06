Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 430 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. 4,111,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

