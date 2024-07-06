Centrifuge Price Tops $0.44 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and $898,571.26 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,868,655 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,843,969 with 495,489,306 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.39818079 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,595,417.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

