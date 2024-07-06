Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,779. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

