CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $789,250.13

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $28.04 million and $789,250.13 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.98 or 0.99937129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067466 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03333731 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,535,376.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

