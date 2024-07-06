Cedric Pech Sells 273 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $266.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,072. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

