Cardano (ADA) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.70 billion and $741.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.03 or 0.05307407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,256,884 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

