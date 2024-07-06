Cardano (ADA) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.70 billion and $741.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.03 or 0.05307407 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044947 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008000 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013893 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012255 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010285 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002103 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,021,269,744 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,256,884 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
