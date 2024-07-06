Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 47,472 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 325.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Oddity Tech worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,643 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,405,000 after buying an additional 461,467 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,934,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth $13,318,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 1.1 %

ODD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 34.31.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

