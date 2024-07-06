Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INGR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 885,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,622. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

