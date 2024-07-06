Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:DINO traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.66. 2,455,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,343. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

