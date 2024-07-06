Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $999,000 in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 107.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 568,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,120. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

