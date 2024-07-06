Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. 1,598,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,564. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.