Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. 661,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,627. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.87. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

