Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Knowles as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Knowles by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 762,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,844 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 58,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,601,000 after buying an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Knowles by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 152,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Down 0.8 %

KN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 357,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

