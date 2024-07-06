Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 145.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.72. 279,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

