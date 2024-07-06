Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 120.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $256.56.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

