Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. 133,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,255. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

