Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 168.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE QSR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 787,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.