Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,530 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Atkore by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.90. The stock had a trading volume of 332,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,503. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.