Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CarGurus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,994 shares of company stock worth $1,831,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 648,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,917. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.