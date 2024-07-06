Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after buying an additional 324,204,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,781,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,734,000 after buying an additional 1,865,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,561,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after buying an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

CRBG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 3,757,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,493. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

