Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $73,722,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DECK traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $939.32. 178,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,375. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $960.37 and a 200 day moving average of $868.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

