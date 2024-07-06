Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 180,772 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 243.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 180,772 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. 4,066,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

