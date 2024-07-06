Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $158.85

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.85 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 184.50 ($2.33). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.33), with a volume of 201,855 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.06. The company has a market cap of £135.28 million, a PE ratio of -257.43, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a GBX 43 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

