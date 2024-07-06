Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $158.85

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.85 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 184.50 ($2.33). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.33), with a volume of 201,855 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 240 ($3.04) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Report on Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a GBX 43 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.