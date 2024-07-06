CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading Up 3.4%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
CapitaLand Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About CapitaLand
CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.
