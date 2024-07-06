Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.99 and traded as high as C$15.12. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 690,500 shares traded.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

