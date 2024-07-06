Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Lifted by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $230,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $207,850,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,441. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

