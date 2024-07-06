Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $254.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $222.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.71.

TSLA stock opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

