Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Financial Contrast

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 4.28% 3.43% 0.28% Cambridge Bancorp 10.11% 6.67% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Western Financial and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $73.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Cambridge Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $167.52 million 0.98 $5.22 million $0.77 22.05 Cambridge Bancorp $260.26 million 2.04 $34.11 million $3.63 18.64

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loan; residential mortgages and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

