Brokers Offer Predictions for Scholastic Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scholastic in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Scholastic’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Scholastic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. Scholastic has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.98.

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

