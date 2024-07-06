Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $64.00

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of SFM opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

