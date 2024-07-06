Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Target Price at $21.92

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSDL. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MSDL stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.