Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Target Price at $21.92

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSDL. Raymond James lowered Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $47,035,000.

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

