Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Target Price at $36.50

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler lowered Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1,814.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after buying an additional 291,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $834.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Digi International has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

