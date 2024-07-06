Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $123.65

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.65.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

NYSE:BX opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

